Sunnyside on Center

The Friendly Breakfast Spot! Serving Fast-Casual Breakfast Tuesday through Sunday.

SANDWICHES

3528 Center St • $$

Avg 5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Sunnyside Quesadilla$7.50
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato
Bacon, Egg & Cheese BS$6.00
Bacon, egg, and American cheese, on your choice of biscuit or English muffin
Sausage, Egg & Cheese BS$6.00
House-made breakfast sausage patty, egg, and American cheese, on your choice of biscuit or English muffin
Sausage, Egg & Cheese BS Combo$11.00
House-made breakfast sausage patty, egg and American cheese on your choice of biscuit or English muffin served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
"Hardy Coffee" Cinnamon Roll
(Subject to availability)
Breakfast Burrito Combo$12.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce and served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
Bacon$4.00
3 Slices
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce
Hash Brown Patty$1.75
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3528 Center St

OMAHA NE

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
