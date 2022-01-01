Go
Sunright Tea Studio

2206 Sawtelle Blvd • $

Avg 4.9 (129 reviews)

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$4.95
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Sunright Fruit Tea$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Thai Milk Tea$4.75
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
2206 Sawtelle Blvd

LOS ANGELES CA

Sunday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:50 am - 9:45 pm
