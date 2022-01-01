Go
Toast

Sunset Cantina

CANTINA OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY.....STAY SAFE...TACO TACO TACO!!!!

FRENCH FRIES

3414 Judah St • $$

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE+CHIPS+SALSA$12.00
BAG OF CHIPS,SALSA AND GUAC TOPPED WITH CILANTRO AND COTIJA CHEESE
SURF TRIP CHICKEN SALAD
MEZCAL GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, BLACK BEANS, GRILLED CORN, AVOCADO, ONIONS, RADISH, ON A BED OF CRUNCHY ROMAINE. SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING ON THE SIDE.
Yucca Fries$8.00
MACHETE
BASICALLY A GIANT MACHETE SHAPED CHEESY TACO. STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT,JACK CHEESE ,GRILLED ONIONS, POBLANOS, CILANTRO LIME SLAW, AVAOCADO CREMA, RANCHERO SALSA, COTIJA, SERVED ON A GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA.
VEGGIE OPTION WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND SOYRIZO!!!!
SO GOOD!!!!
SOUP OF THE DAY$14.00
TRADITIONAL CHILE VERDE SOUP. SAVORY VEGGIE BROTH, PINTO AND WHITE BEANS, TOMATILLOS, PASILLA PEPPERS, ROASTED CORN, GARLIC, AVOCADO AND KRISPY KALE. SERVED WITH FRESH LIMES AND 3 HANDMADE TORTILLAS ON THE SIDE...ADD CHICKEN $2 CHARGE.
TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
CHURRO BITES$10.00
DEEP FRIED CHURRO BITES.
WITH A SIDE OF MEXICAN CHOCOLATE SAUCE.
"DIP'EM AND POP'EM"
ELOTE$9.00
TASTY CORN GRILLED MEXICAN STREET STYLE. SMOTHERED IN GARLIC CHILI AIOLI. TOPPED WITH COTIJA, AND LIME.
"A CANTINA FAVORITE"
3 PER ORDER
TORTA
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
FLAUTAS$13.00
SLOW COOKED CRISPY CARNITAS, GRILLED CORN, JACK CHEESE ROLLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA, AND DEEP FRIED TO CRUNCHY PERFECTION.
TOPPED WITH LETTUCE CILANTRO SLAW, AND CHIPOTLE CREMA!!!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3414 Judah St

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DAMNFiNE pizza ~

No reviews yet

Wood fired pizza has arrived in the outer sunset!

Seven Stills

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Outerlands

No reviews yet

Locally sourced fare served in a warm, handcrafted setting.

The Pizza Place on Noriega

No reviews yet

A little slice of Boston in the Outer Sunset. Come by for a pie and stay for the cold beers and great wines. Takeout and outdoor dining only (at this time).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston