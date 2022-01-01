Go
Only Friends & Family Sunset image
Bars & Lounges

Only Friends & Family Sunset

Open today 4:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8029 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

8029 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90046

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Wokcano

No reviews yet

The Wokcano Restaurant is a contemporary Asian Restaurant and Lounge venue. Featuring fresh sushi and creative maki rolls as well as modern riffs on traditional fare, Wokcano offers guests a broad and savory tasting tour of popular Asian cuisines. Innovative signature incorporating the vivid regional and multicultural currents that make up modern Asian cuisine highlight the menu and are available for delivery, take out, and corporate dining.

Laugh Factory

No reviews yet

The only club that guarantees you laughs.

Horses LA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Members

No reviews yet

Exclusive Boho Chic Restaurant-Club

Only Friends & Family Sunset

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston