Go
Toast

Tesse Restaurant

Santé!

8500 W Sunset Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DLA Comp Bubbles (3oz)
Salmon Skewer$32.00
Ora King Salmon, roasted vegetables, mint citrus marinade, beet hummus
Bucatini with Bone Marrow$26.00
pork prosciutto, shallots, parsley, balsamic
Haze Pipe IPA$7.00
Onion Rings$14.00
beer-battered, tartar
Mary's Half Chicken$27.00
sugar snap pea, lemon yogurt, slivered almonds
Charred Cauliflower$16.00
green goddess, pomegranate, harissa, lemon, seeds, herbs
Duck Fat Fries$16.00
housemade mayonnaise, Espelette
Dine LA Takeout$110.00
*DINE LA to be shared for two people*
Choice of...
Little Gem OR Hamachi Crudo
Cauliflower OR Bucatini
Branzino OR Duck
&
Sticky Toffee Pudding
*Please ensure to pick one item from each category. No modifications or substitutions will be allowed at this time. Thank you for you understanding.
See full menu

Location

8500 W Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ZPIZZA

No reviews yet

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

SunLife Organics

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barton G

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

kitchen24

No reviews yet

k24: kitchen24 offers a unique approach to the classic american comfort food restaurant. we distinguish ourselves from the typical diner, because we take so much care and pride in the ingredients we use and the preparation of our food. our reverse osmosis filtration system provides the highest level of water filtration available. this translates to superior coffee, cocktails and food. we do embrace the utilitarian aspects and heritage of diners past by offering something for everyone. whether you are young or old, a family of five or a group of out-on-the-towners, vegetarians or carnivores, it is our mission to fulfill your dining needs. we feel quality good and a fun atmosphere are the cornerstones of a great experience at a value that will keep you coming back to try more. we hope this visit to kitchen24 is the first of many and we can get to know you by name as our valued neighbors.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston