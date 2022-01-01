Tesse Restaurant
Santé!
8500 W Sunset Blvd
Popular Items
Location
8500 W Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ZPIZZA
zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.
SunLife Organics
Come in and enjoy!
Barton G
Come on in and enjoy!
kitchen24
k24: kitchen24 offers a unique approach to the classic american comfort food restaurant. we distinguish ourselves from the typical diner, because we take so much care and pride in the ingredients we use and the preparation of our food. our reverse osmosis filtration system provides the highest level of water filtration available. this translates to superior coffee, cocktails and food. we do embrace the utilitarian aspects and heritage of diners past by offering something for everyone. whether you are young or old, a family of five or a group of out-on-the-towners, vegetarians or carnivores, it is our mission to fulfill your dining needs. we feel quality good and a fun atmosphere are the cornerstones of a great experience at a value that will keep you coming back to try more. we hope this visit to kitchen24 is the first of many and we can get to know you by name as our valued neighbors.