West Hollywood breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in West Hollywood
More about kitchen24
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|BLT
|$13.95
Applewood bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with French fries.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$19.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$15.95
All natural chicken, applewood bacon, tomato, avocado, organic greens, chipotle mayo on ciabatta. Served with French fries.
More about Hugo's
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Sticky Buns
|$13.00
Two warm and crispy sticky buns, glazed with organic vanilla sugar icing. Topped with caramelized pecan sauce. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
|Turkey Meatloaf
|$19.50
Shelton’s free-range turkey prepared with sun dried tomato, pine nuts, egg, cheese and fresh herbs. Served with choice of two sides and mushroom herb gravy. Gluten free, contains nuts.
|Hugo's Cuban Sandwich
|$17.50
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on multi-grain bread. Served with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
More about The Eveleigh
The Eveleigh
8752 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Eveleigh Burger & Fries
|$19.00
2 patties double stacked with cheddar and all the fixins, fries with ketchup and truffle aioli
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
garlic aioli, lemon
|Fennel Sausage Ragu
|$28.00
rigatoni, pecorino