American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Eveleigh

review star

No reviews yet

8752 W Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90069

EVELEIGH FRIDAY DINNER! (Pickup Every Friday, 3pm-8pm)

Eveleigh Friday Dinner

Eveleigh Friday Dinner

$80.00Out of stock

$80, dinner for 2 ---------- Start Eggplant Babaganoush: persian cucumbers for dipping, sumac, evoo First Eveleigh Chopped Salad: romaine, pickled carrots and artichokes, olives, celery, pepperoncinis, provolone & red wine vinaigrette Soup Carrot Ginger Soup: coconut milk, candied ginger, toasted seeds Main Jumbo Shrimp Pasta: spaghetti, white wine, garlic, purple basil, lemon, chili, cherry tomatoes Dessert Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

COCKTAILS

Carlitos Way (16 Oz)

$30.00

Safe Word (16oz)

$30.00

3 rums, banana liqueur, fresh banana, toasted coconut, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice

The Rose (16oz)

The Rose (16oz)

$30.00

vodka, aperol, lemon, agave, orange oils

Unicorn Juice (16oz)

$30.00

Chanel N.5

$30.00

Chanel N.5 (16 Oz)

$30.00

CLASSICS

Crab Pasta

$29.00

spaghetti, white wine, tomato, lemon, chili

Fennel Sausage Ragu

$29.00

rigatoni, pecorino

Veggie Pasta

$25.00
Eveleigh Burger & Fries

Eveleigh Burger & Fries

$19.00

2 patties double stacked with cheddar and all the fixins, fries with ketchup and truffle aioli

Crispy Farro Salad

$17.00

freekeh & farro, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, golden beets, cotija cheese

Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Mista Salad

$15.00

croutons, parmigiano reggiano

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

with truffle aioli

Smoked Albacore w/ garlic naan

$14.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

garlic aioli, lemon

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Heirloom Tomato + Burrata

$18.00

Roasted Eggplant

$12.00

Lamb Meatball

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

sherry vinegar, bonito shavings

Hanger Steak

$34.00

confit purple yams, cipollini, almond romesco

Salmon

$31.00

beurre blanc, carrots, peas and tendrils, dashi cured roe

Whole Roasted Branzino

$65.00

kefir lime, sauce salmoriglio, burnt lemon, crushed yukons

Haloumi + Olives

$10.00

25oz Bone in Ribeye

$110.00

tuscan butter, salsa verde, garden veg

Truffled Roasted Half Chicken

$30.00

passer raised chicken, preserved lemon, garlic labneh, pickles, cilantro, olives, sesame

Pepperoni Pizza

$33.00

Pizza Bianca

$28.00

Margherita Pizza

$28.00

DONATION MEAL

Eveleigh has partnered with World Central Kitchen and Marcus Lemonis' "Plating Change" endeavor to provide meals for those with food insecurity.

Donation Meal

$10.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Est.2010

Location

8752 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069

