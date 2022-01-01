Go
Toast

Suppenkuche

Come in and enjoy!!

FRENCH FRIES

525 Laguna St • $$

Avg 4.1 (7206 reviews)

Popular Items

Spätzle$5.00
Jägerschnitzel$28.00
Sautéed Pork Loin | Mushroom Sauce, Spatzle & Green Salad
Sausage Platter$19.00
Sausage Platter with Pickles, Sweet, & Spicy Mustard. (Choose up to 4 sausage types: Bratwurst, Jalapeno cheddar brat, bockwurst, Wild Boar)
Potato Pancakes$16.00
Potato Pancakes | Homemade Apple Sauce , Sour Cream and Chives
Käsespätzle$20.00
Cheese Spatzle in Onion Butter Sauce | Small Mixed Salad
Wiener Schnitzel$26.50
Breaded Pork Loin | Roasted Potatoes & Bacon & Green Salad
Sausage Entree$26.00
Choice of up to 2 Sausage Types, Sauerkraut or Red Cabbage, and Mashed Potatoes or Fries
Sauerkraut$4.00
Pretzel$7.00
Pretzel with a side of mustard
Sauerbraten$30.00
Red Wine Marinated Braised Beef | Cranberry Sauce, Red Cabbage & Spatzle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

525 Laguna St

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jane

No reviews yet

Breads, Pastries, Sandwiches, Salads and more. All ready for take-away!
Stay safe and thank you for your support.

Udon Mugizo

No reviews yet

UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!

The Anchovy Bar

No reviews yet

The Anchovy Bar is a wine and seafood bar that specializes in West Coast oysters, small fish and sustainably raised shellfish. We work with small producers that favor traditional and antique processes with origin stories that matter and inspire, such as anchovies from Cantabria and L&#39;Escala, Spain and the Amalfi Coast in Italy...sea salts from centuries old salt beds in Sicily...soy and fish sauces produced in the old-world style...essentially ingredients with a strong sense of place, including those from our own 'backyard'. Our pastry kitchen is hard at work baking the breads, crackers and composing beautiful desserts.

State Bird Provisions

No reviews yet

....state bird provisions started as a recipe for serving quail, it has evolved into a restaurant without any programmed elements....

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston