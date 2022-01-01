Go
Toast

SusieCakes

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

3705 Caminito Ct • $$

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.90
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Luscious Lemon Cake
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3705 Caminito Ct

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Glass Box

No reviews yet

Asian Coastal Inspired Kitchen + Bar

Breakers Coffee + Wine

No reviews yet

Coffee Roastery + Kitchen + Bar

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston