Sweet Mandy B's

Old Fashioned Desserts!

CUPCAKES • CAKES

254 E Ontario St • $$

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Carrot Cupcake$3.60
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans
Yellow Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Yellow Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and Valentine mix sprinkles.
Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate$3.60
Yellow Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Valentine Mix Sprinkles
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.60
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla$3.60
Devil’s Food Cake with colored vanilla buttercream and Valentine Mix Sprinkles.
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate$3.60
Devil’s Food Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Valentine Mix Sprinkles
Lemon Cupcake$3.60
Lemon Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, White Non Pareils
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with colored vanilla buttercream and Valentine mix sprinkles
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

254 E Ontario St

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
