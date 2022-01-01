Go
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

Traditional Mexican flair and killer cocktails

802 9th Avenue

Popular Items

Tacos de Carne Asada con Queso$18.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion cilantro and melted Mexican cheese (3 appetizer size per order)
Guacamole$12.00
Served with chips and roasted tomato salsa
Tacuba Dinner Package$45.00
Dinner for two including Guacamole, choice of 2 entrees and a Tres Leches de Limón for dessert
Rice And Beans$5.00
Burrito$13.00
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
Nachos$15.00
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
Aguachile$17.00
Shrimp, cucumber-lime agua, avocado, red onions and cilantro
Chips$1.50
Location

802 9th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
