Tap It
Come in and enjoy!
526 S Brightleaf Blvd
Location
526 S Brightleaf Blvd
smithfield NC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Plan B
Come in and enjoy!
Clayton Bakery & Cafe
Welcome to our online ordering site!
Brew to Brew
Coffee to craft beer, ciders and wine. Locally sourced vendors.
Handcrafted beverages, cafe menu and bakery items.
Vinson's Pub
Come on in and enjoy!