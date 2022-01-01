Go
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

Come in and enjoy!

5700 W Irving Park Rd • $$

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Tatas Taco$5.00
Blackened whitefish, pickled cabbage & chili aioli
Classic Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, refried beans, rice, cheese, crema. Choice of protein.
Jibarito$5.50
Ribeye steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Made fresh, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Chicken Tinga$4.25
Shredded chicken casserole in chipotle sauce, guacamole, cheese, fried tortilla strips.
Carne Asada / Steak$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
Camaron / Shrimp$5.00
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
Beans & Rice$5.00
1/2 cup of refried beans and 1/2 cup of traditional Mexican red rice
Al Pastor$4.75
Choice of marinated pork, chicken or cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Elote / Mexican Street Corn$5.00
Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile piquin and lime in a bowl
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

5700 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

