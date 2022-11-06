- Home
- /
- Harwood Heights
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Taco Burrito King - Norridge
Taco Burrito King Norridge
842 Reviews
$
4427 N Harlem Ave
Norridge, IL 60706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Mexican Favorites
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Sope
A crispy homemade thick corn shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Torta
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Veggie Tacos
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Jr Fajita
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
King Fajita
A large flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
Fish Tacos
A Tilapia Taco with Lettuce Tomato and Pico De Gallo.
Burritos
Jr Burrito
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
King Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Super King Burrito
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Bowls
Burrito Bowl
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
Veggie Burrito Bowl
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Breakfast Bowl
A Deconstructed Breakfast Burrito with your choice of meat scrambled in two scrambled eggs served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Feel free to customize to you liking
Dinners
Taco Plate
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Quesadilla Plate w/Meat
Two quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Plate
Two cheese quesadillas served with rice and beans.
Tamale Plate
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Taco Dinner (3)
Three Tacos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served alongside rice and beans
Jr Burrito Plate
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
King Burrito Plate
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
Super King Burrito Plate
A foot long burrito with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans on the side
Enchilada Plate
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Only 1 Enchilada Sauce Selection Allowed
Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped skirt steak, onion, green pepper, tomato served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
Flauta Plate
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Plate
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Torta Plate
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Combination Plate
Combine one taco with your choice of meat, plus one tamale and one quesadilla served with rice and beans. *adding choice of meat on your quesadilla is extra
Tostada Plate
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Sope Plate
Two Sopes with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Carne Asada
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Appetizers
Quesadilla
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.
Quesadilla w/Meat
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
Super Nachos
Super Fries
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese
Fries
Tamale
Homemade Tamales Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
King Quesadilla
A Large Sized Quesadilla with melted cheese inside a large tortilla
King Quesadilla w/Meat
A Large Sized Quesadilla with meat & melted cheese inside a large tortilla
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh House Made Guacamole with Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
Chips & Salsa
TBK's Red Salsa Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
Pico De Gallo & Chips
Fresh House Made Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
Sides
Side of Rice
Our Famous Homemade Rice
Side of Beans
Homemade Refried Pinto Beans
Side of Guacamole
Avocado, cilantro, tomato, lime and jalapenos mixed to create TBK's Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Avocado
Side of Pico De Gallo
Cilantro, tomato, lime and jalapenos mixed to create TBK's Pico De Gallo
Salsa on the Side
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Cheese on the Side
Fries
Super Fries
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh House Made Guacamole with Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
Chips & Salsa
TBK's Red Salsa Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
Pico De Gallo & Chips
Fresh House Made Pico De Gallo Served With Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
Bag of Chips
Traditional Corn Tortilla Chips
Tortillas on the Side
Side of Meat
Chile Toriado
A Deep Fried Jalapeno Pepper
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese
Side of Rice/Beans (Mixed)
Container of homemade rice and refried beans. Half and Half Mixed
Lime(s) on the Side
Breakfast
Jr Breakfast Burrito
A medium flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
King Breakfast Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Chilaquiles
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream. Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs over easy with Steak served with a side of Rice and Beans w/ tortillas on the side
Chorizo & Eggs
Mexican breakfast sausage with scrambled eggs served with rice and beans and a side of tortillas
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs with grilled onion, green pepper, and tomato served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
Breakfast Torta
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.
Breakfast Bowl
A Deconstructed Breakfast Burrito with your choice of meat scrambled in two scrambled eggs served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Feel free to customize to you liking
Super King Breakfast Burrito
Veggie a la Carte
Veggie Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
Veggie Jr Burrito
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
Veggie King Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers. Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.
Veggie Tacos
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Veggie Burrito Bowl
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Veggie Torta
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers
Veggie Tostada
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese grilled onions and green peppers.
Veggie Quesadilla
A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half
Veggie Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and grilled onions & green peppers
Veggie Dinners
Veggie Taco Plate
Two vegetarian tacos with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole served with rice and beans on the side. On Corn Tortillas
Veggie Jr Burrito Plate
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & grilled peppers,, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Veggie King Burrito Plate
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Rice and Beans served on the side.
Veggie Torta Plate
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, grilled onions & green peppers served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Party Packs
Flauta Pack
flautas with your choice of toppings and 5 select side
Taco 6 Pack
3 pairs of Tacos with your choice of side.
Taco 10 Pack
10 Tacos with your choice of a single side option (2 Groups of 5 of Tacos)
Taco 12 Pack
A Dozen Tacos with your selections of two side options
Taco 20 Pack
20 Tacos with your selections of two side options
Taco 25 Pack
25 Tacos with your choice of two sides
Tamale 6 Pack
Two Trios of Tamales of the meat of your choice and a choice of a single side
Build Your Own Taco Kit
A Family Style Taco Kit with multiple choices of meat, several toppings selections and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
All Seperate Bags
Bottled Drinks (Limited)
Fountain Drinks (Spire)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left for More... Dont Forget To View Our Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Beverages and even Toast Online Ordering Exclusive Fiesta Packs All Available Under the Other Menus Tab
4427 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL 60706