Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
At the table, one does not grow old. Come enjoy tasty Pizza and Italian food. 🔥
Experience the only restaurant in San Diego to offer a new type of "pizza" called Pinsa Romana made in house from imported flour from Italy. Light, airy, low yeast, highly hydrated, Non GMO, vegan, and easy to digest crust.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest) • $$
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest)
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 am - 10:00 pm
