Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

At the table, one does not grow old. Come enjoy tasty Pizza and Italian food. 🔥
Experience the only restaurant in San Diego to offer a new type of "pizza" called Pinsa Romana made in house from imported flour from Italy. Light, airy, low yeast, highly hydrated, Non GMO, vegan, and easy to digest crust.

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest) • $$

Avg 4.9 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

Pinsa Margherita$19.75
This is the Pinsa version. Crushed tomotoes, Creamy Burrata, Basil, sea salt and EVOO
Ross’ Special$19.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Bell peppers, White onions and black olives.
Pizza Margherita$15.50
The Classic Margherita, Fior di Latte, Fresh Basil, Sicilian EVOO
Tavola Nostra's Dolce e Salato Pinsa$20.75
Wonderful combination of Mozzarella, Guanciale, Pecorino Romano and Sicilian honey
Cesare$11.00
Hearts of romaine lettuce with Parmigiano Reggiano shavings and house croutons
Classic Pepperoni$16.75
Made with EZZO cupped pepperoni, delicious flavor. also mozzarella and family sauce
Mamma's Spaghetti with Meatballs$15.75
All time classic, can't go wrong
Lasagna Della Mamma$17.75
layers and layers, Mom's recipe filled with Ricotta, Bolognese and Organic beef
Cacio e Pepe Pasta$15.00
Bucatini pasta, toasted black pepper, Pecorino Romano
Pasta Marsala$15.25
Mushroom, 24 mo. aged parmigiano, parsley, creamy marsala wine sauce.
Location

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest)

San Diego CA

Sunday12:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
