TenTen

MODERN JAPANESE
SUSHI AND ROBATA KITCHEN
A welcoming haven for social gatherings and friendly dinners, TenTen is intentionally designed to elevate meals into memories. Earthen elements accentuate high-energy urban design with soft, intimate lighting. Organic design and vibrant, fresh ambiance are the backdrop for modern Japanese fare and craft libations served with sincere hospitality. 
Take Out/Delivery Hours:
Sun-Thurs | 5p - 9p
Friday & Saturday | 5pm -10pm
TenTen also available on UberEats and Doordash.

SUSHI

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor • $

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)

Popular Items

salmon roll$15.00
shiso, bruleed citrus *can be made gluten free upon request
ADD soy sauce packets
scallop roll$18.00
truffle, yuzu
miso soup$6.00
tofu, wakame
hamachi carpaccio*$27.00
hamachi, yuzu truffle vinaigrette, pink peppercorn, black truffle
ADD chopsticks
spicy tuna roll$16.00
cucumber, avocado *can be GF upon request
chicken karaage$13.00
togarashi kewpie, nori honey, lemon
hamachi roll$16.00
ponzu, jalapeno, charred scallion *can be made GF upon request
charred edamame$7.00
chili honey furikake *can be made gluten free upon request
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

