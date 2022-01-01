Go
Toast

The Bricks

A fun, unique atmosphere, to enjoy burgers, drinks or pizza with the family!

429 KS-16

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

429 KS-16

Olsburg KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KFB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RC McGraws Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Paramour Coffee

No reviews yet

Paramour Coffee is a specialty coffee roasting company 25 years in the making. We are a small family business built on hard work, perseverance, and above all, a profound love of coffee.

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston