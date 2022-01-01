Go
Toast

Clever Koi

Clever Koi is an Asian-inspired kitchen & craft cocktail bar with locations in Central Phoenix and Downtown Gilbert.

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

4236 N Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Shell Crab Bun$5.00
Cucumber slaw, black sesame, and yuzu aioli.
Chicken Nuggets & Fries$9.00
Karaage chicken nuggets with french fries
Cauliflower Bun$5.00
Crispy kimchi cauliflower, fuji apple, sesame seeds, gojuchang aioli and scallion.
*This item is VEGETARIAN.
Hot Chicken Bun$5.00
Gochujag hot sauce, house pickles, and crispy shallots.
Food For The Soul$1.00
Chicken Katsu$15.00
Panko chicken cutlet, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, and house special aioli. Served on toasted white bread.
Steamed Buns 3 For $13.50$13.50
Pork Belly Bun$5.00
House pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro.
Clever Koi$1.00
Ginger Beer$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4236 N Central Ave

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Across the Pond

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fry Bread House

No reviews yet

We are a small restaurant serving Tohono O’odham /Native cuisine to travelers in Phoenix, Arizona. Cecelia Miller opened FBH in 1992 for a place that Native American People could dine like we would at home in Indian Country, but in an urban environment.
Tohono O’odham ancestral lands are located throughout central and southern Arizona and into Mexico since Time Immemorial. Our traditional foods are made up of meats, vegetables, legumes, seeds, berries and fruit grown, gathered, hunted and stored in the Desert environment. Cecelia provides a variety of foods that she was raised on and learned growing up. While Fry Bread is not a traditional, sustainable food of the Tohono O’odham, it IS a food that was created out of rations that the U.S. Government provided to Native Peoples while forcing us onto Reservation lands that reduced our ancestral lands to abolish our cultures. Fry Bread was created from those rations and appeals across cultures & are enjoyed by Natives & non-Natives alike.

Chars

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai E-San

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston