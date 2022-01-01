Go
The Hatch Oakland

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

402 15th • $

Avg 4 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

SUPREME FRIES$9.99
Our fries topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, nacho cheese, sour cream and green onions.
ROADRUNNER$10.00
Crispy chicken patty topped with melted pepperjack cheese, bacon, avocado and lettuce with spicy mayo spread
DON SANTOS$13.99
Pepperjack cheese, fried onion rings, sauteed mushrooms, jalapenos, and BBQ ranch house
FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES$5.99
Fresh cut fries, never frozen always made to order.
NIGHT WINGS - 6 PIECE$7.99
Choose your flavor
Street Dog$5.99
Bacon wrapped hot dog with grilled onions and peppers.
TATER TOTS$6.99
Royal Deluxe$12.00
two beef pattie and two slices of melted american cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and raw onions
HATCH BURGER$8.00
THE HOT CHICK$9.99
Crispy chicken patty tossed in Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce topped with coleslaw and pickles.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

402 15th

Oakland CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
