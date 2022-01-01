Go
The Haven Pizzeria

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

4051 Adams Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Pizza$7.00
10" "New" New York$14.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
10" Righteous Pig$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
14" Pepperoni$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
Haven Twists$8.00
Homemade breadsticks topped with garlic and parmesan and served with a choice of two dipping sauces.
14" BYOP$14.00
Build your own pizza! Add any toppings and modify any way you want!
SD Ranch$0.50
14" Margherita$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
14" "New" New York$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Roasted and topped with gorgonzola cheese and toasted walnuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4051 Adams Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Kensington Cafe

Quality food at an affordable price. We are kid friendly, vegetarian/vegan friendly, and dog friendly and hope to be your home away from homes. Come visit us and see our newly expanded outdoor area!

Tanuki Sake Bar

Sake Bar With Amazing Japanese Style Tapas For You To Enjoy!

CUCINA sorella

sorella means little sister in italian and that is just what we are to tracy borkum’s popular cucina urbana. we are a casual california – italian inspired eatery in the same place as memorable ‘hood favorite, kensington grill. experience sorella + enjoy delicious house made pasta, sicilian style pies, wine + spirits.

Sycamore Den

A San Diego cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the 1970's when Dad was bearded, strong, smoked Newports, quenched his thirst with lite beer (unabashedly) and viewed life through yellow-tinted lenses.

