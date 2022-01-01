Go
Hook and Slice Restaurant and Bar

7755 N Hwy-101

Popular Items

French Fries$7.00
Seasoned Fries
Bratwurst Dog$12.00
German style mustard & sauerkraut on a pretzel bun
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$12.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan, & rice in a tortilla wrap
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion Served on a brioche bun
Sliders$12.00
3 ground chuck burgers* with cheese, carmalized onion & special sauce
Waffle Fries$8.00
Seasoned Fries
B.L.T.$10.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough
Halibut Fish and Chips$22.00
3 pieces served with tartar sauce & fries
The Birdie$15.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cabbage
slaw & tomato, served on a brioche bun
Pepperoni$13.00
Location

7755 N Hwy-101

Gleneden Beach OR

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
