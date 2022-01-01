Go
Toast

The Hummus & Pita Co

ONE DIP LEADS TO ANOTHER!

PITAS • SANDWICHES

585 6th Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (2582 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

585 6th Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flex Mussels - Downtown

No reviews yet

Serving the freshest Mussels, Oysters, and seafood in a relaxed and fun environment

Kubeh

No reviews yet

Middle Eastern Dishes from lesser known regions.

Sotto 13

No reviews yet

Sotto 13, is a hip, Italian-inspired restaurant located in a historic brownstone building in the trendy West Village neighborhood of New York City. The restaurant features authentic, wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, plates, craft cocktails and more.

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked BBQ. Born in NYC.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston