The Moose Inn
Fresh Seafood & Steaks Served Daily
Craft Beers & Cocktails
Open 7 Days A Week
Catering for all Groups & Events
W6846 State Rd 21
Popular Items
Location
W6846 State Rd 21
Wautoma WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Klinger's Real BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Christianos Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Two20 Taphouse & Grill
We strive to take classic pub grub and give it unique flare with made from scratch, locally sourced, & high quality ingredients. Beer brings people together. We integrate an expansive selection of craft-beer with an eclectic variety of food, flavors and scratch dishes with something that appeals to everyone!
Sluggers Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!