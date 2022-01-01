Go
The Pizza Trust

Quick fired, hand stretched, fresh dough Pizza, Wings, Salads and Fries! Located inside Belvedere Square Market.

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

529 E Belvedere Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

MOBTOWN$12.75
Garlic Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Crumbled Feta, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Shallots, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Pine Nuts, Pesto Drizzle
HOUSE SALAD$7.25
Romaine and mixed greens and tossed with our housemade dressing, shaved shallots, toasted pine nuts, fresh cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$10.75
It's your Pizza! Tell us how you'd like it!
Comes with red sauce and cheese unless you tell us otherwise.
BONES$10.75
House Red Sauce, lite Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
SMALL FRY$3.50
Our thin and crispy shoestring fries
THE TRUST$13.50
House Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Sweet&Spicy Crumbled Italian Sausage, Caramelized Shallots, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers
CAESAR SALAD$7.25
Romaine and baby kale tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing (contains eggs), grated Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
FUNCLE$12.75
Garlic Oil, Cheese Blend, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Shallots, Shaved Parmesan, White Truffle Sauce Drizzle
CHEESE$10.75
Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, TPT Cheese Blend (your kids favorite pizza)
DOUBLE DOUBLE$12.50
House Red Sauce, Extra Cheese, Double Pepperoni
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

529 E Belvedere Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

