The Pizzeria of Islip

PIZZA

591 Main St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pinwheel$3.68
Cup and Char Pepperoni with Mozz Cheese twirled in our Fresh Dough
Zeppoles$0.75
Large Pie$18.41
Cesaer Salad$12.95
Romain, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Parm Crisps and Croutons
Vodka Margarita Pie$25.95
Olive Oil Crust Topped w/ Fresh Mozz & Vodka Sauce
House Salad$11.95
Mixed Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers,
Freshly Made Croutons & Mozz Cheese
Garlic Knots
No Order is Complete Without Them
Regular Slice$2.71
THE Salad$14.95
Field Greens, Honey Crisp Apple Sticks, Cherry Tomatoes,
Croutons, Candied Pecans, Parm Crisps and Cheddar Cheese
Vodka Margherita Slice$4.56
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

591 Main St.

Islip NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
