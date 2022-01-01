Bay Shore restaurants you'll love

Bay Shore restaurants
Toast
  Bay Shore

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Bay Shore restaurants

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails image

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails

70 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.3 (1911 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Corn$7.00
Cotija cheese, chile, lime, Negra Modelo mustard aoili
Platanos$7.00
Fried sweet plantains, chile, lime
Carne Asada$32.00
Marinated skirt steak, sweet plantains, charred scallions & poblanos, avo, salsa roja, toasted garlic rice & tortillas
More about Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
Banner pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE

Bango Bowls

68 E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own - Cold Bowl
Your choice of base, granola and toppings
Bango Bowl
BASE Açaí, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk
GRANOLA Oats & Honey
TOPPINGS Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
BYO - Poke/Salad/Warm Bowls$9.50
More about Bango Bowls
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos$16.00
Shredded chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde & salsa roja, HM chipotle queso, black beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream
Spicy Mango Guacamole$16.00
Avocado, chopped mango, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano
Jerk Chicken Bowl$16.00
Smoked jerk chicken, diced pineapple, roasted veggies, cilantro lime rice, scallions, crema
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Rock City Dogs image

HOT DOGS

Rock City Dogs

3 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
T REX *$14.00
8oz RCD blend beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and STYX fries
STYX FRIES$4.00
hand-cut fries, himalayan sea salt
THIN LIZZY$6.00
house-kraut, mustard
More about Rock City Dogs
Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 baywalk, fair harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Bites$15.00
spiced chicken breast chunks, bleu cheese, veggie sticks
Le Dock Cheddar Burger$24.00
Parmesan-herb French fries
Crispy Calamari$19.00
Pomodoro Dipping Sauce, Lemon
More about Le Dock
Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Order Grilled Shrimp Tacos$10.50
Three grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Shredded chicken and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.
Single Ground Beef Taco$2.80
One Ground Beef taco with lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheese.
More about Taco Guacamole
The Tap Room - Bay Shore image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Modern Grilled Cheese$17.00
Slow-roasted short rib topped with melted mozzarella cheese and finished with fig jam. Add mac & cheese (2)
8 Wings$14.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Tap Room hot sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
Bleu Burger$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with crumbled bleu cheese, fresh bacon and house hot sauce.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Any Style$12.95
Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast
Short Stack$6.95
Comes with powdered sugar
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, your choice of meat, American cheese, and your choice of bread!
More about Toast Coffeehouse
Banner pic

 

Local Burger

62 E MAIN STREET, BAY SHORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Local Burger$8.61
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Local Sauce
More about Local Burger
Main pic

 

The Pizzeria - Bayshore

11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Pizzeria - Bayshore

