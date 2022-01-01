Bay Shore restaurants you'll love
Bay Shore's top cuisines
Must-try Bay Shore restaurants
More about Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
70 East Main Street, Bay Shore
|Popular items
|Street Corn
|$7.00
Cotija cheese, chile, lime, Negra Modelo mustard aoili
|Platanos
|$7.00
Fried sweet plantains, chile, lime
|Carne Asada
|$32.00
Marinated skirt steak, sweet plantains, charred scallions & poblanos, avo, salsa roja, toasted garlic rice & tortillas
More about Bango Bowls
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE
Bango Bowls
68 E Main St, Bay Shore
|Popular items
|Build Your Own - Cold Bowl
Your choice of base, granola and toppings
|Bango Bowl
BASE Açaí, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk
GRANOLA Oats & Honey
TOPPINGS Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
|BYO - Poke/Salad/Warm Bowls
|$9.50
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
12 E Main St, BAY SHORE
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$16.00
Shredded chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde & salsa roja, HM chipotle queso, black beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream
|Spicy Mango Guacamole
|$16.00
Avocado, chopped mango, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano
|Jerk Chicken Bowl
|$16.00
Smoked jerk chicken, diced pineapple, roasted veggies, cilantro lime rice, scallions, crema
More about Rock City Dogs
HOT DOGS
Rock City Dogs
3 East Main Street, Bay Shore
|Popular items
|T REX *
|$14.00
8oz RCD blend beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and STYX fries
|STYX FRIES
|$4.00
hand-cut fries, himalayan sea salt
|THIN LIZZY
|$6.00
house-kraut, mustard
More about Le Dock
Le Dock
60 baywalk, fair harbor
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bites
|$15.00
spiced chicken breast chunks, bleu cheese, veggie sticks
|Le Dock Cheddar Burger
|$24.00
Parmesan-herb French fries
|Crispy Calamari
|$19.00
Pomodoro Dipping Sauce, Lemon
More about Taco Guacamole
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Popular items
|Order Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$10.50
Three grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
|Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Shredded chicken and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.
|Single Ground Beef Taco
|$2.80
One Ground Beef taco with lettuce, salsa, sour cream and cheese.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
|Popular items
|Modern Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Slow-roasted short rib topped with melted mozzarella cheese and finished with fig jam. Add mac & cheese (2)
|8 Wings
|$14.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Tap Room hot sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
|Bleu Burger
|$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with crumbled bleu cheese, fresh bacon and house hot sauce.
More about Toast Coffeehouse
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore
|Popular items
|Eggs Any Style
|$12.95
Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast
|Short Stack
|$6.95
Comes with powdered sugar
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, your choice of meat, American cheese, and your choice of bread!
More about Local Burger
Local Burger
62 E MAIN STREET, BAY SHORE
|Popular items
|Local Burger
|$8.61
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Local Sauce
More about The Pizzeria - Bayshore
The Pizzeria - Bayshore
11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore