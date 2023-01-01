Nicky's on the Bay - 150 South Clinton Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
150 South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore NY 11706
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tap Room - Bay Shore - 44-46 East Main St
4.6 • 554
44-46 East Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bay Shore
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
4.3 • 1,911
70 East Main Street Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurant