The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

You Deserve Great Pizza

11 Maple Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meatball Parm Hero$11.95
THE Hero$13.95
Chicken or Meatball with Burrata, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil & Shaved Parmesan on Seeded Semolina Bread
Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero$11.95
Grandma Slice$3.22
House Salad$11.95
Mixed Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers,
Freshly Made Croutons & Mozz Cheese
Shrimp Parm Hero$11.95
Chicken Parm Hero$11.95
Sicilian Slice$3.22
Cesaer Salad$12.95
Romain, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Parm Crisps and Croutons
THE Salad$14.95
Field Greens, Honey Crisp Apple Sticks, Cherry Tomatoes,
Croutons, Candied Pecans, Parm Crisps and Cheddar Cheese
Location

Bay Shore NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

