Melville restaurants you'll love

More about The JHL Cafe
The JHL Cafe
7 Corporate Center Drive, Melville
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
|$6.59
Customize your own Salad from a selection of Greens, Toppings, and Dressings.
|DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
More about NexDine
NexDine
350 South Service Road, Melville
|Popular items
|GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
More about The RP Cafe
The RP Cafe
125 Pinelawn Road, Melville
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Plain or Banana Butter Milk Pancakes with Maple syrup.
More about The Hidden Gem Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe
275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville
|Popular items
|16 oz Coffee
|$2.29
|Caprese Panini
|$6.99
|Truffle Parmesan French Fries
|$5.99
More about Roast Sandwich House
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Roast Sandwich House
827 wall whitman road, Melville
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.91
Shaved Sirloin, Bell Peppers, American, Swiss & Garlic Aioli on Parker Onion Hero
|Country Fried Chicken
|$13.38
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Pepper Jack & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.41
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing