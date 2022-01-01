Melville restaurants you'll love

Melville restaurants
Toast
  • Melville

Melville's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Must-try Melville restaurants

The JHL Cafe image

 

The JHL Cafe

7 Corporate Center Drive, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
Customize your own Salad from a selection of Greens, Toppings, and Dressings.
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
More about The JHL Cafe
NexDine image

 

NexDine

350 South Service Road, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
More about NexDine
The RP Cafe image

 

The RP Cafe

125 Pinelawn Road, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Plain or Banana Butter Milk Pancakes with Maple syrup.
More about The RP Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem Cafe

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16 oz Coffee$2.29
Caprese Panini$6.99
Truffle Parmesan French Fries$5.99
More about The Hidden Gem Cafe
Roast Sandwich House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$13.91
Shaved Sirloin, Bell Peppers, American, Swiss & Garlic Aioli on Parker Onion Hero
Country Fried Chicken$13.38
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Pepper Jack & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad$14.41
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
More about Roast Sandwich House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Melville

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Avocado Toast

Cookies

Turkey Burgers

Quesadillas

Tuna Wraps

Caesar Salad

