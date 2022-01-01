Woodbury restaurants you'll love

Woodbury restaurants
Toast
  • Woodbury

Woodbury's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Asian fusion
Sushi
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Must-try Woodbury restaurants

Pizzabar 141 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzabar 141

141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury

Avg 4.7 (556 reviews)
Popular items
Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"$13.95
Crust is Gluten Free and contains Cauliflower, WHOLE EGGS, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Flax Seed Salt, Yeast, Granulated Garlic
All Natural and Non-GMO
CONTAINS: EGGS, MILK
Monday Pizza Special $11.99 (Monday Only)$11.99
Our 18" Pizza for $11.99 - Monday Only!
Regular Pizza$16.95
Nothin' regular about it! 18" round pie full of deliciousness. From the crunchy crust, to the sauce and the fresh Mozzarella, this is the King in our pizza world! All hail the King!
More about Pizzabar 141
On Parade Diner image

 

On Parade Diner

7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY

Avg 3.8 (422 reviews)
Popular items
Matzoh ball w/ Noodles (16oz)$5.95
Our Homemade Matzoh ball soup with noodles.
Two Eggs, any style$7.95
Two Eggs any style cooked to your liking
served with home fries, and choice of toast
More about On Parade Diner
Rustic Root image

FRENCH FRIES

Rustic Root

7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
Popular items
Bacon & Bleu$19.00
organic baby greens | chopped bacon | crumbled bleu cheese | pecans | apples | fennel | chardonnay vinaigrette
Roasted Half Chicken$29.00
black garlic mashed potatoes | swiss chard | pan au jus
Skillet Corn Bread$9.00
local honey | butter | amagansett sea salt
More about Rustic Root
Moca Asian Bistro image

 

Moca Asian Bistro

7967 JERICHO TURNPIKE, WOODBURY

No reviews yet
Popular items
Miso Soup$5.00
Soybean broth with soft tofu, dried seaweed, scallions and shiitake mushrooms
Tasty Mini Wonton$6.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Moca Asian Bistro
The Maidstone 1845 image

 

The Maidstone 1845

8025 JERICHO TURNPIKE, woodbury

No reviews yet
More about The Maidstone 1845
