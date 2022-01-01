Woodbury restaurants you'll love
More about Pizzabar 141
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzabar 141
141 Woodbury Road, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"
|$13.95
Crust is Gluten Free and contains Cauliflower, WHOLE EGGS, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese, Flax Seed Salt, Yeast, Granulated Garlic
All Natural and Non-GMO
CONTAINS: EGGS, MILK
|Monday Pizza Special $11.99 (Monday Only)
|$11.99
Our 18" Pizza for $11.99 - Monday Only!
|Regular Pizza
|$16.95
Nothin' regular about it! 18" round pie full of deliciousness. From the crunchy crust, to the sauce and the fresh Mozzarella, this is the King in our pizza world! All hail the King!
More about On Parade Diner
On Parade Diner
7980 JERICHO TPK, WOODBURY
|Popular items
|Matzoh ball w/ Noodles (16oz)
|$5.95
Our Homemade Matzoh ball soup with noodles.
|Two Eggs, any style
|$7.95
Two Eggs any style cooked to your liking
served with home fries, and choice of toast
More about Rustic Root
FRENCH FRIES
Rustic Root
7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Bacon & Bleu
|$19.00
organic baby greens | chopped bacon | crumbled bleu cheese | pecans | apples | fennel | chardonnay vinaigrette
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$29.00
black garlic mashed potatoes | swiss chard | pan au jus
|Skillet Corn Bread
|$9.00
local honey | butter | amagansett sea salt
More about Moca Asian Bistro
Moca Asian Bistro
7967 JERICHO TURNPIKE, WOODBURY
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Soybean broth with soft tofu, dried seaweed, scallions and shiitake mushrooms
|Tasty Mini Wonton
|$6.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
|Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
|$10.00
More about The Maidstone 1845
The Maidstone 1845
8025 JERICHO TURNPIKE, woodbury