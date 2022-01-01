Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks

703 Reviews

$$

7927 Jericho Turnpike

Woodbury, NY 11797

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Desserts

Brownie Special

$10.00

IC Sampler

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheescake

$10.00

Skillet Apple Pie

$10.00

Affogato

$8.00

Pineapple Cobbler

$10.00

Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$8.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Saratoga Flat Water

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$8.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$3.00

SODA

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Half Lemonade Half Ice T

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Soda

$3.00

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Choc Milk

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to Table Restaurant | Local, Organic and Sustainable

Website

Location

7927 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797

Directions

Gallery
Rustic Root image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Morrison's - 430 Woodbury Road
orange star4.2 • 1,354
430 Woodbury Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
399 S Oyster Bay Road - NY, Plainview [27]
orange starNo Reviews
399 S Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Plainview, NY - 1511 Old Country Road
orange starNo Reviews
1511 Old Country Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
2 Spring
orange starNo Reviews
2 Spring Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
orange star4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
The Grub Shop - Huntington
orange star4.8 • 210
376 New York ave Huntington, NY 11756
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodbury

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Woodbury
orange star4.7 • 6,808
8285 Jericho Turnpike Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Pizzabar 141
orange star4.7 • 556
141 Woodbury Road Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbury
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston