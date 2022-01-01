Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Burgers

399 S Oyster Bay Road NY, Plainview [27]

review star

No reviews yet

399 S Oyster Bay Road

Plainview, NY 11803

Order Again

Bowls & Salads

moroccan bowl (gf) (610 cal)

moroccan bowl (gf) (610 cal)

$18.95

gf- gluten free, nae*- never antibiotics ever; grilled nae* chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess

brussel bowl (gf) (960 cal)

brussel bowl (gf) (960 cal)

$16.95

gf- gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang

cali bowl (gf,v) (1000 cal)

cali bowl (gf,v) (1000 cal)

$16.95

gf- gluten free, v- vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon

small cali bowl (gf,v) (510 cal)

small cali bowl (gf,v) (510 cal)

$10.95

gf- gluten free; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon

caesar salad (gf) (855 cal)

caesar salad (gf) (855 cal)

$13.95

gf- gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar

small caesar salad (gf) (425 cal)

small caesar salad (gf) (425 cal)

$8.95

gf- gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar

kobb salad (gf) (910 cal)

kobb salad (gf) (910 cal)

$16.95

gf- gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch

small kobb salad (gf) (515 cal)

small kobb salad (gf) (515 cal)

$10.95

gf- gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch

southwestern salad (gf) (745 cal)

southwestern salad (gf) (745 cal)

$19.95

grilled nae* jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch

Shares

pickle chips (gf) (350 cal) w/ jalapeño ranch

pickle chips (gf) (350 cal) w/ jalapeño ranch

$9.95

gf- gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch

honey brussels (gf) (550 cal)

honey brussels (gf) (550 cal)

$11.95

gf- gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt

goin back to cauli (510 cal)

goin back to cauli (510 cal)

$12.95

tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq

impossible nuggets (8) (730 cal) w/ honey mustard

impossible nuggets (8) (730 cal) w/ honey mustard

$11.95

served with honey mustard

popcorn chicken (gf) (1265-1910 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch

popcorn chicken (gf) (1265-1910 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch

$13.95

gf- gluten free, never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain)

jumbo wings (gf) (1540-3580 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch

jumbo wings (gf) (1540-3580 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch

$12.95

gf- gluten free, never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain)

super duper loaded fries (gf) (1030 cal)

super duper loaded fries (gf) (1030 cal)

$16.95

monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch

share french fries (gf,v) (560 cal)

share french fries (gf,v) (560 cal)

$7.95

gf- gluten free, v- vegan

share truffle fries (gf) (680 cal)

share truffle fries (gf) (680 cal)

$9.90

gf- gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions

share bacon cheese fries (gf) (1015 cal)

share bacon cheese fries (gf) (1015 cal)

$11.95

gf- gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions

share sweet fries (gf,v) (650 cal)

share sweet fries (gf,v) (650 cal)

$9.95

gf- gluten free, v- vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing

share fries/sweet fries (gf,v) (560-655 cal)

share fries/sweet fries (gf,v) (560-655 cal)

$9.95

gf- gluten free, v- vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing

Burgers & Sandwiches

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
be my burger

be my burger

$12.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

smokey ostrich (1070 cal)

smokey ostrich (1070 cal)

$19.95Out of stock

2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request)

elkasaurus (1105 cal)

elkasaurus (1105 cal)

$16.95

2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

ranchero (1050 cal)

ranchero (1050 cal)

$14.95

2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

sweet bison blues (1240 cal)

sweet bison blues (1240 cal)

$17.95

2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

the national (1305 cal)

the national (1305 cal)

$15.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

supreme (1480 cal)

supreme (1480 cal)

$16.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

standard (1180 cal)

standard (1180 cal)

$13.95

2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

so co (820 cal)

so co (820 cal)

$13.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess

bl-turkey (1220 cal)

bl-turkey (1220 cal)

$14.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard

classic chix (755 cal)

classic chix (755 cal)

$12.95

buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard

southern chix (815 cal)

southern chix (815 cal)

$12.95

nae- never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried nae* chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch

my sunshine (v) (510 cal)

my sunshine (v) (510 cal)

$11.95

v- vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess

cilantro black bean (v) (610 cal)

cilantro black bean (v) (610 cal)

$11.95

v- vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon

impossible shrooming (v) (735 cal)

impossible shrooming (v) (735 cal)

$15.95

v- vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request)

impossible standards (v) (705 cal)

impossible standards (v) (705 cal)

$14.95

v- vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request)

Single Burgers

All red-meat burgers are 4 oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single be my burger

single be my burger

$8.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single elkasaurus (550 cal)

single elkasaurus (550 cal)

$11.95

1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single sweet bison blues (680 cal)

single sweet bison blues (680 cal)

$12.95

1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single ranchero (480 cal)

single ranchero (480 cal)

$10.95

1 grass fed elk patty, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single the national (650 cal)

single the national (650 cal)

$11.95

1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single standard (530 cal)

single standard (530 cal)

$9.95

1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

single so co (300 cal)

single so co (300 cal)

$9.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess

single bl-turkey (630 cal)

single bl-turkey (630 cal)

$10.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard

Sides

side french fries (gf,v) (320 cal)

side french fries (gf,v) (320 cal)

$5.45

gf- gluten free, v- vegan

side sweet fries (gf,v) (375 cal)

side sweet fries (gf,v) (375 cal)

$6.45

gf- gluten free, v- vegan

side fries/sweet fries (gf,v) (350 cal)

side fries/sweet fries (gf,v) (350 cal)

$6.45

gf- gluten free, v- vegan

side onion rings (400 cal)

side onion rings (400 cal)

$6.95
side salad (gf,v) (50 cal)

side salad (gf,v) (50 cal)

$4.95

gf- gluten free, v- vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess

side dill pickles (gf,v) (30 cal)

side dill pickles (gf,v) (30 cal)

$3.95

gf- gluten free, v- vegan

side sweet pickles (gf,v) (50 cal)

side sweet pickles (gf,v) (50 cal)

$3.95

gf- gluten free, v- vegan

Sauces

sauces

sauces

Choose from our array of artisanal sauces on the side! (35-185 cal)

Don't Forget The Kids

served with organic honest kids juice; served with fries, side salad +1.25, sweet fries +1.25, onion rings +1.50
grizzly (540-580 cal)

grizzly (540-580 cal)

$9.95

choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request)

teddy (4) (545 cal) w/ honey mustard

teddy (4) (545 cal) w/ honey mustard

$10.95

impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard

panda (gf) (735 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch

panda (gf) (735 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch

$9.95

gf- gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch

koala (390 cal)

koala (390 cal)

$9.95

organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun

Sweets

carrot cake (490 cal)

carrot cake (490 cal)

$7.95
choco lovin cake (460 cal)

choco lovin cake (460 cal)

$7.95

Shakes

be my milkshake (635-650 cal)

be my milkshake (635-650 cal)

$9.95

made with organic milk or oat milk

salted caramel milkshake (650 cal)

salted caramel milkshake (650 cal)

$11.95

organic vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, toffee bits, whip cream, organic milk

Beverages

quench your thirst and complete your meal with one of our delicious drinks!
givn bottled water (gf,v) (0 cal)

givn bottled water (gf,v) (0 cal)

$2.95
boylan soda bottle

boylan soda bottle

cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, ginger beer, seltzer

olipop prebiotic sparkling tonic

olipop prebiotic sparkling tonic

sparkling water

sparkling water

Out of stock

6-Pack (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

Happy Hour All The Time! We now carry six packs for take out and delivery only!
Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 16oz 6pk

Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 16oz 6pk

$8.95Out of stock

American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, TN - 4.6% ABV - Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma.

Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety Pack 15pk

Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety Pack 15pk

$24.95

Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety 15 Pack features 4 Killer IPAs and 1 World Class Pilz. The package includes the classics —Bengali IPA (6.6%), The Crisp Pilz (5.4%), and Resin IIPA (9.1%), and two Hazy IPAs including Trail Haze 99 Cal Adventure IPA (4.0% w/ Mosaic, Enigma, Vic Secret) brewed in collaboration with REI and Smoothie IPA (6.5%)- all hop, no juice.

Coney Island Merman IPA 6pk

Coney Island Merman IPA 6pk

$12.95

IPA - Coney Island, NY - 5.8% ABV - 12oz Can - Huge melon, orange and kiwi flavors, and tropical aromas dominate, but are complemented by a strong melanoidin malt backing, finishing clean with the classic Kölsch “snap.”

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner 6pk

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner 6pk

$13.95

German Style Pilsner - Coney Island, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Mermaid Pilsner is a light-bodied, crisp drinking, nicely hopped lager. A heavy-handed addition of rye malt adds a mild spiciness, which is balanced by a light, fruity, floral hop aroma.

Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA 6pk

Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA 6pk

$13.95

New England IPA - Portland, Maine - 4.1% ABV - 12oz Can - Slim Hazy has a flavor that is under 95 calories and less than 3 carbs. A 4.1%, hop-forward overflowing with organic Calypso, Citra and Simcoe hops. All the hop grandeur and haze that you expect from a world-class IPA, but with a low-calorie profile, so you can crush your life goals. Enjoy!

Peak Organic Nut Brown Ale 6pk

Peak Organic Nut Brown Ale 6pk

$14.95

English Brown Ale – Portland, Maine – 4.8% ABV - 16oz Can - Our Nut Brown Ale starts out very smooth, like an English-style Brown Ale. The use of Chocolate Malt, Munich Malt, and Hallartau Hops give this beer a crisp, nutty finish. Peak Nut Brown is a delectable beer loaded with complex, differentiated flavors that don’t overwhelm the palate, making it a perfect dark beer for food pairing.

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 6pk

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 6pk

$12.95

American IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 7.5% ABV - 12oz can - Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.

Accumulation Winter Hazy IPA 6pk

Accumulation Winter Hazy IPA 6pk

$13.95Out of stock

New England IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 65.% ABV - 12oz can - A Winter Hazy IPA dry-hopped with Strata, Mosaic, Lotus, and El Dorado. 70 IBU, 6.5% ABV, 180 calories

Dogfish 90 minute IPA Can 6pk

Dogfish 90 minute IPA Can 6pk

$12.95Out of stock

American Imperial IPA - Milton, DE - 9% ABV - 16oz Can - Try One of The Most Important Craft Beers Ever Brewed - 90 Minute IPA! Indulge in An Imperial IPA That's Pungently Hoppy with an Unapologetic Flavor! Full & Malty Mouthfeel. Piney & Citrus Hop Aroma

Original Sin Black Widow Cider 6pk

Original Sin Black Widow Cider 6pk

$14.95

Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

Miller HIgh Life Lager 7oz 6pk

Miller HIgh Life Lager 7oz 6pk

$8.95Out of stock

American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, WI - 4.6% ABV - 7oz Bottle - A classic American-style lager recognized for its consistently crisp, smooth taste and iconic clear-glass bottle. Miller High Life embraces its rich heritage and is known by its drinkers as an authentic, unpretentious beer.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Location

399 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview, NY 11803

399 S Oyster Bay Road image
399 S Oyster Bay Road image
399 S Oyster Bay Road image

