399 S Oyster Bay Road NY, Plainview [27]
399 S Oyster Bay Road
Plainview, NY 11803
Bowls & Salads
moroccan bowl (gf) (610 cal)
gf- gluten free, nae*- never antibiotics ever; grilled nae* chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess
brussel bowl (gf) (960 cal)
gf- gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang
cali bowl (gf,v) (1000 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon
small cali bowl (gf,v) (510 cal)
gf- gluten free; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon
caesar salad (gf) (855 cal)
gf- gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar
small caesar salad (gf) (425 cal)
gf- gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar
kobb salad (gf) (910 cal)
gf- gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch
small kobb salad (gf) (515 cal)
gf- gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch
southwestern salad (gf) (745 cal)
grilled nae* jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch
Shares
pickle chips (gf) (350 cal) w/ jalapeño ranch
gf- gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch
honey brussels (gf) (550 cal)
gf- gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt
goin back to cauli (510 cal)
tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq
impossible nuggets (8) (730 cal) w/ honey mustard
served with honey mustard
popcorn chicken (gf) (1265-1910 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch
gf- gluten free, never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain)
jumbo wings (gf) (1540-3580 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch
gf- gluten free, never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain)
super duper loaded fries (gf) (1030 cal)
monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch
share french fries (gf,v) (560 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan
share truffle fries (gf) (680 cal)
gf- gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions
share bacon cheese fries (gf) (1015 cal)
gf- gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions
share sweet fries (gf,v) (650 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing
share fries/sweet fries (gf,v) (560-655 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing
Burgers & Sandwiches
be my burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
smokey ostrich (1070 cal)
2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request)
elkasaurus (1105 cal)
2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
ranchero (1050 cal)
2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
sweet bison blues (1240 cal)
2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
the national (1305 cal)
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
supreme (1480 cal)
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
standard (1180 cal)
2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
so co (820 cal)
2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess
bl-turkey (1220 cal)
2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard
classic chix (755 cal)
buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard
southern chix (815 cal)
nae- never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried nae* chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch
my sunshine (v) (510 cal)
v- vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess
cilantro black bean (v) (610 cal)
v- vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon
impossible shrooming (v) (735 cal)
v- vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request)
impossible standards (v) (705 cal)
v- vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request)
Single Burgers
single be my burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single elkasaurus (550 cal)
1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single sweet bison blues (680 cal)
1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single ranchero (480 cal)
1 grass fed elk patty, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single the national (650 cal)
1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single standard (530 cal)
1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
single so co (300 cal)
1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess
single bl-turkey (630 cal)
1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard
Sides
side french fries (gf,v) (320 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan
side sweet fries (gf,v) (375 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan
side fries/sweet fries (gf,v) (350 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan
side onion rings (400 cal)
side salad (gf,v) (50 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess
side dill pickles (gf,v) (30 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan
side sweet pickles (gf,v) (50 cal)
gf- gluten free, v- vegan
Don't Forget The Kids
grizzly (540-580 cal)
choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request)
teddy (4) (545 cal) w/ honey mustard
impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard
panda (gf) (735 cal) w/ buttermilk ranch
gf- gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch
koala (390 cal)
organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun
Shakes
Beverages
6-Pack (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 16oz 6pk
American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, TN - 4.6% ABV - Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma.
Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety Pack 15pk
Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety 15 Pack features 4 Killer IPAs and 1 World Class Pilz. The package includes the classics —Bengali IPA (6.6%), The Crisp Pilz (5.4%), and Resin IIPA (9.1%), and two Hazy IPAs including Trail Haze 99 Cal Adventure IPA (4.0% w/ Mosaic, Enigma, Vic Secret) brewed in collaboration with REI and Smoothie IPA (6.5%)- all hop, no juice.
Coney Island Merman IPA 6pk
IPA - Coney Island, NY - 5.8% ABV - 12oz Can - Huge melon, orange and kiwi flavors, and tropical aromas dominate, but are complemented by a strong melanoidin malt backing, finishing clean with the classic Kölsch “snap.”
Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner 6pk
German Style Pilsner - Coney Island, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Mermaid Pilsner is a light-bodied, crisp drinking, nicely hopped lager. A heavy-handed addition of rye malt adds a mild spiciness, which is balanced by a light, fruity, floral hop aroma.
Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA 6pk
New England IPA - Portland, Maine - 4.1% ABV - 12oz Can - Slim Hazy has a flavor that is under 95 calories and less than 3 carbs. A 4.1%, hop-forward overflowing with organic Calypso, Citra and Simcoe hops. All the hop grandeur and haze that you expect from a world-class IPA, but with a low-calorie profile, so you can crush your life goals. Enjoy!
Peak Organic Nut Brown Ale 6pk
English Brown Ale – Portland, Maine – 4.8% ABV - 16oz Can - Our Nut Brown Ale starts out very smooth, like an English-style Brown Ale. The use of Chocolate Malt, Munich Malt, and Hallartau Hops give this beer a crisp, nutty finish. Peak Nut Brown is a delectable beer loaded with complex, differentiated flavors that don’t overwhelm the palate, making it a perfect dark beer for food pairing.
Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 6pk
American IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 7.5% ABV - 12oz can - Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.
Accumulation Winter Hazy IPA 6pk
New England IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 65.% ABV - 12oz can - A Winter Hazy IPA dry-hopped with Strata, Mosaic, Lotus, and El Dorado. 70 IBU, 6.5% ABV, 180 calories
Dogfish 90 minute IPA Can 6pk
American Imperial IPA - Milton, DE - 9% ABV - 16oz Can - Try One of The Most Important Craft Beers Ever Brewed - 90 Minute IPA! Indulge in An Imperial IPA That's Pungently Hoppy with an Unapologetic Flavor! Full & Malty Mouthfeel. Piney & Citrus Hop Aroma
Original Sin Black Widow Cider 6pk
Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
Miller HIgh Life Lager 7oz 6pk
American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, WI - 4.6% ABV - 7oz Bottle - A classic American-style lager recognized for its consistently crisp, smooth taste and iconic clear-glass bottle. Miller High Life embraces its rich heritage and is known by its drinkers as an authentic, unpretentious beer.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
399 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview, NY 11803