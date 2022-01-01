Plainview restaurants you'll love
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
|Franco Salad
|$11.95
Mesculin Mix, Avocado, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
|House Salad
|$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black and Green Olives, roasted peppers and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
|Wings (10)
|$11.95
Greek Xpress
437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
|French Fries
|$6.85
tossed with salt and fresh oregano
|L1 Greek or Caesar Salad
|$13.25
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$10.25
All pitas are served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita.
PIZZA • SALADS
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.25
Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.95
5 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce
|Chicken Francaise
|$20.95
Chicken breast served in lemon butter sauce with broccoli. Served with choice of pasta.
The Shed Restaurant
1511 Old Country Road, Plainview
|Reuben*
|$15.25
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, shed sauce
|Short Rib Melt*
|$15.25
Garlic Toast, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Onion Jam, Horseradish Cream
|Shed Bowl*
|$16.75
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Morrison's
430 Woodbury Road, Plainview
|SPICY LOBSTER EGGROLLS
|$13.50
chipolte sauce
|Pecan Crusted Chicken
|$24.95
bourbon gravy
|8 WINGS
|$12.95
buffalo, bbq or kung pao
NOODLES
Sawasdee Thai Elevated
395 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|Sawasdee Pad Thai
|Thai Hot and Sour Soup