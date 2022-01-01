Plainview restaurants you'll love

Plainview's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Thai
Gastropubs
Greek
Must-try Plainview restaurants

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Franco Salad$11.95
Mesculin Mix, Avocado, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
House Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black and Green Olives, roasted peppers and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Wings (10)$11.95
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$6.85
tossed with salt and fresh oregano
L1 Greek or Caesar Salad$13.25
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$10.25
All pitas are served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita.
More about Greek Xpress
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$18.25
Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
5 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce
Chicken Francaise$20.95
Chicken breast served in lemon butter sauce with broccoli. Served with choice of pasta.
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
The Shed Restaurant image

 

The Shed Restaurant

1511 Old Country Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben*$15.25
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, shed sauce
Short Rib Melt*$15.25
Garlic Toast, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Onion Jam, Horseradish Cream
Shed Bowl*$16.75
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette
More about The Shed Restaurant
Morrison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Morrison's

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY LOBSTER EGGROLLS$13.50
chipolte sauce
Pecan Crusted Chicken$24.95
bourbon gravy
8 WINGS$12.95
buffalo, bbq or kung pao
More about Morrison's
Sawasdee Thai Elevated image

NOODLES

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

395 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

Avg 4.3 (1201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pineapple Fried Rice
Sawasdee Pad Thai
Thai Hot and Sour Soup
More about Sawasdee Thai Elevated
399 S Oyster Bay Road image

 

399 S Oyster Bay Road

399 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 399 S Oyster Bay Road

