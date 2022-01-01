Calamari in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve calamari
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
|Fried Calamari
|$15.95
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Calamari Fritti
|$12.95
Golden fried calamari served with our marinara sauce
The Shed Restaurant
1511 Old Country Road, Plainview
|Calamari*
|$13.10
Fried, sweet peppers, tomato vinaigrette