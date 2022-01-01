Plainview American restaurants you'll love
The Shed Restaurant
1511 Old Country Road, Plainview
Popular items
Shed Bowl*
$18.75
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette
Shed Burger**
$15.10
American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, shed sauce
Chicken Sandwich*
$15.75
Hot honey fried, pickle, buttermilk dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Morrison's
430 Woodbury Road, Plainview
Popular items
Farro Bowl
$16.75
broccoli, roasted root vegetables, tomato, avocado, tzatziki
CHICKEN CLUB
$18.50
pan fry bread, chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avacado, herb dressing
Pecan Crusted Chicken
$24.95
bourbon gravy