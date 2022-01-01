Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plainview American restaurants you'll love

Plainview restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Plainview

The Shed Restaurant image

 

The Shed Restaurant

1511 Old Country Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shed Bowl*$18.75
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette
Shed Burger**$15.10
American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, shed sauce
Chicken Sandwich*$15.75
Hot honey fried, pickle, buttermilk dressing
More about The Shed Restaurant
Morrison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Morrison's

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farro Bowl$16.75
broccoli, roasted root vegetables, tomato, avocado, tzatziki
CHICKEN CLUB$18.50
pan fry bread, chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avacado, herb dressing
Pecan Crusted Chicken$24.95
bourbon gravy
More about Morrison's
399 S Oyster Bay Road image

 

399 S Oyster Bay Road

399 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 399 S Oyster Bay Road

