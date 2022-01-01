Chicken wraps in Melville

Melville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

350 South Service Road, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

The RP Cafe

125 Pinelawn Road, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about The RP Cafe
BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap$12.35
Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch
More about Roast Sandwich House

