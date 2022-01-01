Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Melville

Melville restaurants
Melville restaurants that serve greek salad

GREEK SALAD image

 

The JHL Cafe

7 Corporate Center Drive, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives
More about The JHL Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem Cafe

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chicken Salad$10.99
More about The Hidden Gem Cafe

