Restaurant header imageView gallery

The JHL Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

7 Corporate Center Drive

Melville, NY 11747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH/PANINI
DAILY CHEF SPECIAL
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

DAILY SPECIALS

Grilled Reuben with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on Marble Rye, Russian Dressing, Served with French Fries.

DAILY CHEF SPECIAL

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese. Served with French Fries.

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$1.50

Today's Soup: Cream of Broccoli

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$2.65
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.25
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$3.95

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$3.75

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$3.75

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$3.75

Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$3.75

FRENCH TOAST

$3.75
YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.75
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$2.50
HARD BOILED EGGS

HARD BOILED EGGS

$1.25

FRESH BAKED MUFFIN

$1.50
HAND FRUIT

HAND FRUIT

$0.80
BAGEL

BAGEL

$0.70

TOAST

$0.75

2 slices of Toast

HOT CEREAL

$1.50

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH/PANINI

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH/PANINI

$5.25

Customize your own Sandwich from a selection of Breads, Meats, Toppings, and Spreads. Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$5.25

Oven Gold Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Roll. Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

CAPRESE PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$4.95

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Grilled Vegetables with Pesto Aioli in a Panini.Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$5.25

Crispy Chicken, Spring Mix, Red Onion & Buffalo Sauce with Bleu Cheese Dressing in a Wrap.Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

TUNA WRAP

TUNA WRAP

$4.95

Solid White Tuna, Baby Greens, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion in a Whole Wheat Wrap.Served with a bag of chips and a pickle.

BALSAMIC TURKEY PANINI

$5.75

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$5.25

Customize your own Salad from a selection of Greens, Toppings, and Dressings.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$4.95

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$5.25

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$5.75

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad, Crispy Romaine, Spring Mix, Bleu cheese Crumble, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, & Carrots

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$5.25

Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato & Hard Cooked Egg.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$5.25

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$5.25

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$4.95

ALL AMERICAN BEEF BURGER

$4.95

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$5.75

Grilled Shaved Steak, Sauteed Peppers & Onions & Cheddar Cheese | Cal: 860, Keyword: PHILLYSTEAK

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$5.75

CHEDDAR STUFFED TURKEY BURGER

$5.50
VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$5.25

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.25

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.50
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$1.50
DEEP RIVER CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.50

SMART BAR COOKIE DOUGH

$2.00

SMART BAR SUGAR COOKIE

$2.00

SMART BAR PB & CHOCOLATE

$2.00

OVERNIGHT OAT BAR BANANA WALNUT

$2.00

OVERNIGHT OAT BAR BLUEBERRY

$2.00

SENSIBLE PORTIONS GARDEN VEGGIE STRAWS ZESTY RANCH

$1.25

THAT'S IT APPLE BLUEBERRY 1.2oz

$2.00

THAT'S IT APPLE STRAWBERRY 1.2oz

$2.00

BEVERAGES

12oz SODA CAN

12oz SODA CAN

$1.00
SCHWEPPES SPARKLING WATER

SCHWEPPES SPARKLING WATER

$1.45

ESSENTIA WATER 20 oz

$1.75

HAL'S ORIGINAL SPARKLING

$1.50

HAL'S BLACK CHERRY SPARKLING

$1.59

SPARKLING ICE + CAFFEINE CHERRY VANILLA 16oz CAN

$2.00

SPARKLING ICE + CAFFEINE BLACK RASPBERRY 16oz CAN

$2.00

MONTAUK TEA 1/2 & 1/2

$2.50

MONTAUK TEA GREEN TEA

$2.50

UPTIME ORIGINAL

$2.75

UPTIME BLOOD ORANGE

$2.75

UPTIME BLOOD ORANGE SUGAR FREE

$2.75

UPTIME MANGO PINEAPPLE SUGAR FREE

$2.75

ONCE UPON A COCONUT

$2.50

POPPI ORANGE

$2.75

POPPI STRAWBERRY LEMON

$2.75
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$1.50

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$1.75
HAND FRUIT

HAND FRUIT

$0.80

FRUIT CUP

$2.50

HOUSE MADE CHIPS

$1.75

TRI-COLOR QUINOA SALAD

$2.50

ROASTED VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$2.50

SMALL TOSSED SALAD

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit292jhl@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

7 Corporate Center Drive, Melville, NY 11747

Directions

Gallery
The JHL Cafe image
The JHL Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

NexDine - Estee Lauder 350 (290)
orange starNo Reviews
350 South Service Road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The Hidden Gem
orange starNo Reviews
275 Broadhollow Rd. Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The RP Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
125 Pinelawn Road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The Refuge Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
515 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400 Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Roast Sandwich House - Melville
orange star4.7 • 3,413
827 wall whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville - 873 Walt Whitman Road
orange starNo Reviews
873 Walt Whitman Road Melville, NY 11743
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Melville

Roast Sandwich House - Melville
orange star4.7 • 3,413
827 wall whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Gregorys Coffee - GC35 - Melville
orange star4.4 • 50
874 Walt Whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Melville
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston