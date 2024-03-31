Tabled - Melville 175 Broadhollow rd
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Busy schedules demand quick solutions. That's why TABLED CAFÉ is designed for efficiency without compromising on taste. Whether you're dashing to a meeting or stealing a moment for yourself, we've got your cravings covered.
Location
175 Broadhollow rd, Melville, NY 11747
Gallery