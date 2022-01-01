Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Melville

Melville restaurants
Toast

Melville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

The JHL Cafe

7 Corporate Center Drive, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato & Hard Cooked Egg.
More about The JHL Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem Cafe

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Cobb Salad$10.99
More about The Hidden Gem Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad$15.97
Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Egg & Southwest Ranch Dressing
Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad$20.61
Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Egg & Southwest Ranch Dressing
More about Roast Sandwich House

