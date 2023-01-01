Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Melville

Melville restaurants
Melville restaurants that serve burritos

Melville Deli - 90 Broadhollow Rd

90 Broadhollow Rd, Melville

TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Burrito$10.95
Black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of chicken, cajun chicken, steak or pork in a tortilla or burrito bowl.
Fajita Burrito$11.95
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, tomato, onions, Jack cheese and guacamole
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House - Melville

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Breakfast Burrito$10.31
Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Potatoes & Chipotle Aioli
SPECIAL! Blackened Shrimp Burrito$16.47
Romaine, Jasmine Rice, Pico de Gallo, Corn & Avocado Aioli on a Pressed Tortilla
