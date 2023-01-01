Burritos in Melville
Melville restaurants that serve burritos
Melville Deli - 90 Broadhollow Rd
90 Broadhollow Rd, Melville
|Classic Burrito
|$10.95
Black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of chicken, cajun chicken, steak or pork in a tortilla or burrito bowl.
|Fajita Burrito
|$11.95
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, tomato, onions, Jack cheese and guacamole
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Roast Sandwich House - Melville
827 wall whitman road, Melville
|Southwest Breakfast Burrito
|$10.31
Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Potatoes & Chipotle Aioli
|SPECIAL! Blackened Shrimp Burrito
|$16.47
Romaine, Jasmine Rice, Pico de Gallo, Corn & Avocado Aioli on a Pressed Tortilla