Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Mediterranean

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

726 Reviews

$$

12 E Main St

BAY SHORE, NY 11706

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla Birria
Coastal Wings
Birria Tacos

Snacks

Spicy Mango Guacamole

Spicy Mango Guacamole

$16.00

Avocado, chopped mango, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut fries, served with side of ketchup. Available with sea salt, or garlic parmesan seasoning.

Nachos

Nachos

$18.00

Shredded chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde & salsa roja, HM chipotle queso, black beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream

Tuna Tostadas

Tuna Tostadas

$19.00

Diced Ahi tuna, mashed avocado, pickled serrano, HOG Farm purple radish, yakatori, yellow sriracha mayo, corn tostadas (2 per order)

Chicken Pinchos

Chicken Pinchos

$8.00

Grilled chicken thigh with tropical BBQ sauce and cilantro (2 kebabs per order). Served with a tostone

Steak Pincho

Steak Pincho

$9.00

Grilled steak kebab with chimichurri. Served with a tostone

Shrimp Pincho

Shrimp Pincho

$8.00

Grilled shrimp kebab (5 pieces shrimp) with a Dominican citrus wasakaka sauce and cilantro. Served with a tostone

Coastal Wings

Coastal Wings

$16.00

Bone in wings tossed in your choice of classic buffalo and tropical bbq sauce.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Quesadilla

Jamaican Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Quesadilla

$16.00

smoked jerk chicken, pineapple, Monterray Jack cheese. Served with sides of chipotle aioli and crema.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Hand breaded chicken tossed in your choice of classic buffalo or tropical bbq sauce.

Quesadilla Birria

Quesadilla Birria

$17.00

Braised short rib, black beans, Monterey Jack, scallions, cilantro served with chipotle aioli and birria broth

Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla

$16.00

Roasted local vegetables, onions, bell peppers, Monterey Jack, scallions. Served with chipotle aioli & sour cream

Jerk Chicken Tacos

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos per order. Smoked jerk chicken, avocado, red onion, cilantro, pineapple, serrano, crema, lime

Fish Tacos

$17.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Braised short rib, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, Mexican consomme (Birria broth)

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos per order. Citrus-seared shrimp, avocado, shredded green cabbage & mango slaw, homemade sweet chile sauce, cilantro, lime

Fried Pork Buns (2)

$10.00

Homemade Asian sausage, pickled carrots & radish, scallion, yellow sriracha aioli, fried bao bun (2 per order)

Fried Pork Buns (3)

$14.00

Homemade Asian sausage, pickled carrots & radish, scallion, yellow sriracha aioli, fried bao bun (3 per order)

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Diced Ahi tuna, avocado, chopped mango, yakatori, pickled HOG Farm vegetables, spicy aioli, rice, scallions

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$16.50

$16.50

Cheese Quesadilla
$12.00

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries
$15.00

$15.00

(2) Sweet Potato Empanadas
$10.00

$10.00

(3) Sweet Potato Empanadas
$14.00

$14.00

Lobster Quesadilla

$27.00

Fresh Lobster, Long Island sweet corn, poblanos, red onion, chipotle queso, Monterey Jack. Served with chipotle aioli and sour cream

Crab & Spinach Cakes
$21.00

$21.00

Lobster Mac&Cheese
$29.00

$29.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted HOG farm beets, crunchy greens, fresh goat cheese, smoked almonds, poppy seed vinaigrette

Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

$14.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, fried brussels, parmesan, lemon, croutons, Caesar dressing (contains anchovies)

Kohlrabi Salad

$11.00

Shredded Kohlrabi, mango, peanuts, basil, cilantro, radish, scallions, sesame ginger dressing

Green Salad

$11.00

Balsam farm crunchy greens, cherry tomatoes, sugar snap peas, radish, sesame seeds, avocado, carrot ginger dressing

Sandwiches & Specials

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$17.00

Happy Valley 6 oz burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun cooked to order.

Coastal Burger

Coastal Burger

$19.00

Happy Valley 6 oz burger, homemade chipotle queso, thick cut house cured bacon, grilled pineapple, pickled jalapeno, toasted brioche bun served with a side of kimchi aioli, cooked to order

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb aioli, toasted brioche bun

Korean BBQ Steak Sandwich

Korean BBQ Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Marinated charred short ribs, homemade kimchi, spicy aioli, toasted Manteca bread

Cubano

Cubano

$18.00

House cured ham, Cuban roast pork, sliced pickle, Swiss, dark rum molasses mustard, pressed Manteca bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced apple, swiss, herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted sourdough

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy mango slaw, tropical BBQ sauce, sliced pickle chips, toasted brioche bun.

Jerk Chicken Bowl

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Smoked jerk chicken, diced pineapple, roasted veggies, cilantro lime rice, scallions, crema

Korean BBQ Bowl

Korean BBQ Bowl

$19.00

Korean BBQ short rib, rice, homemade kimchi, pickled carrots and radish, scallions, sunny side egg, red chili sauce

Crab-Crusted Tilefish

$34.00

Seared tilefish with a crab and spinach crust, charred broccolini, fire-roasted tomato coulis , roasted sweet potatoes

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$27.00

8 oz Happy Valley strip steak, Argentinian-style chimichurri, hand cut fries

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$19.00

Happy Valley 6 oz burger, sauteed kale, jasmine rice, mushroom gravy, crispy shallots, sunny side local egg

Calypso Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, West Indies style coconut curry, cilantro lime rice, collared greens

Mushroom Ramen

$18.00

Roasted mushrooms, pickled vegetables, scallions, mushroom dashi, local greens, ramen noodles. sunny side egg

Duck Mole

$24.00

Roasted duck leg, mole negro, jasmine, rice, roasted broccolini, orange segments

Sides

Chips And Salsa
$5.00

$5.00

Side Of Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Cilantro lime rice

Side Salad

$3.00

Celery & Carrots
$3.00

$3.00

Side of Guacamole
$3.00

$3.00

Side of Avocado
$3.00

$3.00

Side of Spicy Aioli
$0.50

$0.50

Side of Bacon
$3.00

$3.00

Side of Blue Cheese
$1.00

$1.00

Side Of Buffalo Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Extra Side Of Chimi
$0.75

$0.75

Side Of Chipotle Aioli
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Crema
$0.50

$0.50

Goat Cheese Side
$1.00

$1.00

Side Of Herb Aioli
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard
$0.50

$0.50

Mango 2oz Side
$1.00

$1.00

Side Of Mayo
$0.50

$0.50

Rum Mustard Side
$0.75

$0.75

Side Of Ranch
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Pickles
$1.00

$1.00

Side Of Red Wine Vinaigrette
$0.50

$0.50

Salsa Roja Side
$0.50

$0.50

Salsa Verde Side
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Serrano Chiles
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Tostones

$8.00

Smashed and twice-fried plantains, served with a side of herb aioli

Side of Sour Cream
$0.50

$0.50

Tropical BBQ Side
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Valentina Hot Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Melted Butter
$0.50

$0.50

3 Oz Birria Broth
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Queso
$1.50

$1.50

Side Of Wasakaka

$0.50

Dominican citrus and herb marinade

Side Of Black Beans
$3.00

$3.00

Side Of Pineapple Pico de Gallo
$1.50

$1.50

Yellow Sriracha Mayo Side
$0.75

$0.75

Extra Sourdough
$2.00

$2.00

Side Of Kimchi Aioli
$0.75

$0.75

Side Of Soy Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Queso Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy long island potatoes, chipotle queso, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, scallions, cotija

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
$8.00

$8.00

Side Red Sriracha Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Side of Grilled Chicken
$7.00

$7.00

Side of Yellow Mustard
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Kimchi
$3.00

$3.00

Side Of Iguana Gold
$0.50

$0.50

Side Of Sweet Chili Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$12.00

American cheese on sourdough bread. Served with French fries and ketchup

Kid's Hamburger & Fries

$13.00

6 oz patty on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries and ketchup

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$13.00

6 oz patty with American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries and ketchup

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Kid's chicken nuggets served with a side of French fries and ketchup

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Monterray Jack cheese quesadilla. Served with a side of sour cream

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Monterray Jack cheese quesadilla with grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of sour cream

Desserts

Homemade key lime pie with graham cracker crust and toasted meringue
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

House made key lime pie and graham cracker crust topped with a toasted meringue.

Almond Cake

$9.00

Almond cake with strawberry compote

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE, NY 11706

Directions

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image

