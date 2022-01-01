Commack restaurants you'll love

Must-try Commack restaurants

Jackson's image

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jackson's

6005 Jericho Tpke, Commack

Avg 4.1 (1865 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Lobster Eggrolls$13.50
lobster, black beans, cilantro, jack cheese, corn, chipolte dipping sauce
Marinated Skirt Steak$36.95
house marinated, pan fried onions
16 Roasted Wings$21.50
jumbo wings, choice of sauce
More about Jackson's
Sangria 71 - Commack image

 

Sangria 71 - Commack

1095 Jericho Turnpike, Commack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Paella Valenciana$26.00
Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, chicken + chorizo in saffron rice
Shrimp in Sauce$22.00
Shrimp in Garlic, Green, or Diablo sauce
Paella Marinera$26.00
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams
More about Sangria 71 - Commack
Restaurant banner

 

Mogu Modern Chinese Kitchen

6228 Jericho Turnpike, Commack

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mogu Modern Chinese Kitchen
