Dumplings in Commack
Commack restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Jackson's
GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Jackson's
6005 Jericho Tpke, Commack
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings
|$10.95
chicken terriyaki, ginger slaw, dipping sauce
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
6228 Jericho Turnpike, Commack
|Steamed Spicy Impossible Dumplings
|$9.95
(vegan, spicy) 6 dumplings filled with spicy plant-based Impossible "beef." Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
|Steamed Pork Dumplings
|$6.95
6 authentic northeast style handmade pork dumplings. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
|Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
|$6.95
(vegan) 6 authentic northeast style handmade vegetable dumplings. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.