Toast Coffeehouse
3,333 Reviews
$$
9 S Park Avenue
Bay Shore, NY 11706
Order Again
Food Specials
Wild Boar, Apple & Brie Omelet
Sautéed wild boar sausage, green apple, caramelized onion, melted brie
Sweet Potato & Chorizo Skillet
Two organic poached eggs over a chorizo & sweet potato hash with onions, corn & pepper relish over homemade corn bread topped with hollandaise and scallions
Cinnabun Pumpkin Pancakes
Spiced pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin-cinnamon syrup and icing **contains gluten and dairy
Fall French Toast Trio Skillet
Cinnamon swirl, brioche and pumpkin bread with crème fraiche and cinnamon sugar **contains gluten and dairy
Apple Jam & Avocado Toast
Slow cooked apple jam, sliced avocado, maple bacon, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and local microgreens on toasted multigrain
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry mayo, melted Swiss on thick cut rye with turkey gravy
Drink Specials
Vegan
The Alchemist
Two scrambled eggs, with your choice of fruit or sausage, served with home fries and toast
The Yeasayer Omelet
Eggs & mozzarella, served with home fries and toast
Mt. Shasta Scramble
Roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, sauteed onion, & eggs, served with home fries and toast
Twin Sister Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa
Vegan Tofu Scramble
Grilled tofu with spinach, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, & red pepper, served with home fries and toast
Vegan Coconut Multigrain French Toast
Dipped in Coconut milk & vanilla, with mangos & bananas, served with your choice of side
Avocado Toast
Toasted multigrain bread with sliced avocado, red onion, and microgreens, served with home fries
Plant Based Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion on multigrain roll
Vegan Portobello Panini
Grilled portobello, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella & sundried tomato pesto on a multigrain roll
Vegan Brooklyn Chicken
Breaded chicken, mushroom, spinach, & mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll
Vegan Vienna Chicken
Breaded chicken, spinach, sundried tomato pesto and mozzarella on a toasted multigrain roll
Vegan Kids Chicken Fingers
Early Riser
Organic Oatmeal
With cinnamon apples and dried cranberries, topped with brown sugar and strawberries
Fruit Parfait Bowl
Fresh fruit & berries on top of vanilla yogurt and coverd with organic harvest granola
Avo BLT Toast
Fresh sliced avocado, mashed avocado, bacon jam, grape tomato & microgreens served with home fries
Burrata Caprese Avocado Toast
Sun dried tomato pesto, fresh sliced avocado, julienned basil & balsamic glaze served with home fries
Gourmet Egg Sandwich
Two farm fresh eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado, jalapeno jack, chipotle aioli served with home fries
CBT
Egg Sandwich
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, your choice of meat, American cheese, and your choice of bread!
Omelets
Plain Jane Omelet
American cheese omelet, served with home fries and toast
Avocado BLT Omelet
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar, served with home fries and toast
Mediterranean Omelet
Baby spinach, plum tomato, onion, & feta, served with home fries and toast
Delancey Street Omelet
Crisp bacon, spianch, mushroom, tomato, onion, & swiss, served with home fries and toast
Huevos Migas Omelet
Chorizo sausage, tomato, green pepper, onion, & jalapeno havarti, served with home fries and toast
The "Dig Me" Omelet
Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese, served with home fries and toast
Toast Favorites
Eggs Any Style
Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast
Benedict Arnold
Two organic poached eggs served with grilled ham on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise, roasted red pepper & green onion, served with home fries
Splendid Benedict
Two organic poached eggs served with sliced avocado fritter on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise & maple bacon crumbles, served with home fries
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two organic poached eggs atop homemade corned beef, caramelized brussels sprouts, on thick cut rye with hollandaise & diced bacon
Biscuits & Gravy Benedict
Two organic poached eggs served with sausage gravy and homemade biscuits
Steak & Eggs
Two organic farm fresh eggs, grilled steak with onion straws & a homemade biscuit
Skillets
Miss Lucy's Tortilla Skillet
Creole scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, green onion, melted cheddar and corn tortillas topped with sour cream, served over home fries
Denver Skillet
Softly scrambled eggs, grilled ham, green pepper, mushroom, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served over home fries
Avocado Skillet
Softly scrambled eggs, grilled turkey, roasted red pepper, green onion, fresh avocado with white cheddar, served over home fries
Garden Gourmet Skillet
Softly scrambled eggs, roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, and sautéed onion, served over home fries
Smokey Valley Skillet
Softly scrambled eggs, grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms with melted mozzarella, served over home fries
Quesadillas & Burritos
Ranchero Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, black beans, roasted corn & pepper relish, with melted jalapeno jack and chipotle aioli on a grilled honey wheat tortilla
Hawaiian Coast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, grilled pineapple, & yellow cheddar
Voodoo Quesadilla
Creole scrambled eggs, shrimp, chorizo, fresh avocado, roasted corn & pepper relish, melted cheddar
Bandito Burrito
Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper, & smoked gouda, served with home fries & mango salsa
Original Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, peppers, onion, & jack cheese, served with home fries & mango salsa
Gringo Burrito
Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese in whole wheat tortilla, served with home fries & mango salsa
French Toast & Crepes
Brioche French Toast
Fresh strawberries & creme fraiche
BKYLN French Toast
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote *Contains Gluten
Apple Strudel
Cinnamon apples & creme fraiche *Contains Gluten
The Krispy Nutella
Fresh strawberry with nutella drizzle
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Creme fraiche & powdered sugar
The Graham Cracker
Peanut butter, sliced bananas, & caramel sauce
Nutella & Banana Crepe
Berry & Brie Crepe
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Comes with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip
Comes with powdered sugar
Cookie Dough
Comes with powdered sugar
Cinnamon Bun
Comes with powdered sugar
Apple Crumb
Comes with powdered sugar
Banana Walnut
Comes with powdered sugar
Blueberry Pecan
Comes with powdered sugar
Caramel Cheesecake
Swirled with dulce de leche sauce and studded with cheesecake
Sweet Potato with Honey Butter
Comes with powdered sugar and honey butter *contains gluten
Short Stack
Comes with powdered sugar
Waffles
Belgian with Fresh Berries
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Tennessee Chicken & Waffle
Cinnamon sugar sweet potato waffle with spicy honey fried chicken thigh, roasted red pepper & green onion *Contains Gluten & Dairy
Chicken & Waffle
Belgian waffle with cornmeal crusted fried chicken thigh topped with fresh pineapple & strawberry, served with maple pecan syrup *Contains Gluten & Dairy
Lite Bites
Grilled Cheese Trio
Melted American, cheddar, and swiss with tomato on multigrain
Apple, Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese
with caramelized onion on multigrain
BLT on Multigrain
Crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato with basil mayo on toast multigrain
Soup & Salad Combo
Cup of soup with small greek, caesar, or garden salad
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Lettuce Continue
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago
Toast House Salad
Grilled chicken, sliced green apple. red onion, candied walnuts & crumbled gorgonzola
Lemon Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing
Chicken in the Garden
Homemade chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens, with grape tomatoes, cucumber & red onion
Small Salad
Toast Specialties
The Bad Larry
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato and white cheddar with avocado ranch on a toasted flat bread
Bayou Flat
Cajun grilled turkey, red onion and tomato and jack cheese with chipotle mayo on toasted flat bread
RB Famous
Roast beef, grilled portobello, red onion & fresh mozzarella cheese with basil mayo on toasted rosemary focaccia
Brooklyn Chicken
Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach & fresh mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll
Vienna Chicken
Grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mozzarella with sun dried tomato pesto on a toasted multigrain roll
Nashville Fried Chicken
Spicy fried chicken, mixed greens & pickles with chipotle aioli on a brioche roll
The Breadwinner
Chicken salad, cucumber, tomato, gorgonzola cheese on toasted rosemary focaccia
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, sauerkraut and swiss with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye
Cuban Reuben
Pulled pork, ham, sliced pickle, coleslaw, & melted swiss with spicy mustard on homebaked rye
Steakhouse Burgers
New York Burger
Handmade beef burger, served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun
Cheddar Bacon Burger
served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun
Jack & Avocado Burger
served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche bun
The Iron Skillet
Handmade beef burger topped with bacon jam, caramelized onion & pulled pork on a brioche bun
Homemade Chicken Burger
Handmade ground chicken burger served with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a multigrain roll
Plant Based Burger
All natural plant based burger with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a multigrain roll
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved asiago
Southwest Turkey Wrap
Turkey, crisp bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion & jack cheese with chipotle mayo
Sweet-n-Smokey Chicken & Portobello
Roasted red peppers, baby spinach and goat cheese with balsamic glaze
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato
Roast Beef & Avocado
Grilled red onion, mixed greens, tomato & white cheddar with avocado ranch
Hampton's Ham & Brie
Honey ham, red onion, mixed greens, cucumber, apple, candied walnuts, brie with sweet mustard vinaigrette
Sriracha Shrimp Wrap
Shrimp, black bean, roasted corn & pepper relish, & mixed greens with sriracha mayo
Sides
100% Real Maple Syrup
Bagel
Muffin
Side Coleslaw
Side Fried Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Berries
Side of Biscuits and Gravy
Side of Corn Beef Hash
Side of Dipping Sauce
Side of Dressing
Side of eggs
Side of French Fries
Side of fruit
Side of Ham
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Home Fries
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Mixed Vegetables
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of Pickles
Side of Sausage
Side of Sausage Gravy
Side of Spinach
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Toast
Side of Turkey Bacon
Side of Vegan Sausage
Side Salsa
Side Tomato
Small Salad
Kids
Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
choice of bacon or sausage, served with home fries and toast
Kids French Toast
with strawberries, served with bacon or sausage
Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes
served with bacon or sausage
Kids Grilled Cheese
on whole wheat
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Coffee Drinks
Juices and Milk
Iced Teas
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore. Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706