Verde Kitchen & Cocktails

Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.



TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

70 East Main Street • $$