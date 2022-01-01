Go
Toast

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails

Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

70 East Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1911 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Tacos 3$13.50
Roasted pork shoulder and belly, salsa verde, salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
Rice & Beans$7.00
Toasted garlic rice, black beans, avo, onion, cheese, mexican oregano
Chicken Flautas$13.00
Roasted chicken, onion & potatoes rolled in tortilla & lightly fried. Served withRomaine salad & poblano crema
Street Corn$8.00
Cotija cheese, chile, lime, Negra Modelo mustard aoili
Pollo Tacos$9.00
Chile marinated roasted chicken, salsa roja, guacamole, hot sauce, onion, cilantro
Small Guac$15.00
Platanos$7.00
Fried sweet plantains, chile, lime
Pescado Tacos$12.00
Lightly battered local fish, cabbage, avocado, crema, grapefruit habanero hot sauce
Carnitas Tacos$9.00
Roasted pork shoulder and belly, salsa verde, salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
Barbacoa Tacos$13.00
Slow cooked chile rubbed charred brisket, pickled serranos
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

70 East Main Street

Bay Shore NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pizzeria - Bayshore

No reviews yet

You Deserve Great Pizza

Local Burger

No reviews yet

Love, Peace & Burger Grease.

Toast Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston