Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
70 East Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
70 East Main Street
Bay Shore NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Pizzeria - Bayshore
You Deserve Great Pizza
Local Burger
Love, Peace & Burger Grease.
Toast Coffeehouse
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Come in and enjoy!