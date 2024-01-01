Side Chick - Bayshore - SC - Bay Shore
Open today 12:00 PM - 3:30 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Location
44-46 E Main St, Bay Shore NY 11706
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bay Shore
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
4.3 • 1,911
70 East Main Street Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurant