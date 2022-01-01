Go
Rock City Dogs

HOT DOGS

3 East Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

ZAPPA DISCO FRIES$10.00
RCD onion gravy, cheese curd
SLADE CHICKEN SLIDERS$14.00
buttermilk fried, pickle, spicy cajun-mayo, potato chips
THIN LIZZY$6.00
house-kraut, mustard
THE WHO$7.00
RCD onion jam, mustard, crispy onion strings
CHICAGO DOG$9.00
pickle, onion, tomato, mustard, neon relish, sport pepper, celery salt, poppy-seed bun
KEITH MOON *$18.00
8oz RCD blend, lettuce, tomato, onion strings, pickle chips, bacon, smoky bbq sauce, RCD cheese drizzle, and STYX FRIES
CLASSIC ROCK SHAKE - CHOCOLATE$8.00
creamy chocolate shake
BTO PRETZEL$12.00
house jam, spicy honey-mustard, RCD dipping sauce
QUEEN DOG$11.00
RCD beef chili, english cheddar, scallion, Dipsy Doodles
T REX *$14.00
8oz RCD blend beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and STYX fries
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3 East Main Street

Bay Shore NY

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
