Go
Toast

Local Burger

Love, Peace & Burger Grease.

62 E MAIN STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Local Burger$7.49
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Local Sauce
See full menu

Location

62 E MAIN STREET

BAY SHORE NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Toast Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.

Bango Bowls

No reviews yet

Healthy Shouldn't Taste This Good!!

TJ Finley's

No reviews yet

The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

No reviews yet

You Deserve Great Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston