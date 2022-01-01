Local Burger
Love, Peace & Burger Grease.
62 E MAIN STREET
Popular Items
Location
62 E MAIN STREET
BAY SHORE NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Toast Coffeehouse
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.
Bango Bowls
Healthy Shouldn't Taste This Good!!
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
You Deserve Great Pizza