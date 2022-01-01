Pies in
Bay Shore restaurants that serve pies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
12 E Main St, BAY SHORE
Avg 4.3
(726 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$6.00
House made key lime pie and graham cracker crust topped with a toasted meringue.
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Le Dock
60 baywalk, fair harbor
No reviews yet
Cheese Pie
$27.00
More about Le Dock
